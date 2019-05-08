May 27, 2019 - Monday

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - CMBS presents Blues Monday 7 p.m. $5
Pelican Cove - Phil and Trace 1 p.m.; Larry Brewer and Doug Hurd 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Duo 3:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
