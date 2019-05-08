May 26, 2019 - Sunday

1908 Provisions - Knight Bruce 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Char - Big Easy Three 11 a.m.; Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Tiger Rogers 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 6 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Space and Cassie 1 p.m.; The Chill 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; Keys vs Strings 8 p.m.
Table 100 - Raphael Semmes Trio 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Dan Michael Colbert 6-9 p.m.
Wellington’s - Andy Hardwick 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
