May 25, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:35 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Steel Heart 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jenn & Josh

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner

Hal & Mal's - Vittles, Vinyls and Vino

Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill and The Sole Shakers 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Travlin' Jane 7 p.m.

Martin's - Blackwater Brass Brand 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Proximity 7 p.m.

Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 3:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Shayne Weems 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

