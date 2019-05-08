May 25, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Steel Heart 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jenn & Josh
Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner
Hal & Mal's - Vittles, Vinyls and Vino
Iron Horse Grill - Chris Gill and The Sole Shakers 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Travlin' Jane 7 p.m.
Martin's - Blackwater Brass Brand 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Proximity 7 p.m.
Shucker's - 4 on the Floor 3:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Shayne Weems 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
