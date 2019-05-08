May 24, 2019 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Alumni House - Jerry Brooks 7 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Proximity 8 p.m.
Castlewoods Country Club - Larry Brewer 7 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Barry Leach 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker
Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson
Hal & Mal's - Bill and Temperance
Iron Horse Grill - Ben Peyton 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
Martin's - Risko & Friends 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Steele Buzzin 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Hunter Gibson 5:30 p.m.; Spank the Monkey 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner Trio 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
