May 23, 2019 - Thursday

1908 Provisions - Carlos Alberto Calabrese 6:30 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Rob P and Dirty D 7 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Doug Hurd 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Robert King
Georgia Blue, Madison - Brian Smith
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio
Iron Horse Grill - Lonn'e George 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Keys vs Strings 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Sid Thompson and Jason Turner 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
