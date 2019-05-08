 May 23, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

May 23, 2019 - Thursday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:32 a.m. CDT
0

1908 Provisions - Carlos Alberto Calabrese 6:30 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Rob P and Dirty D 7 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Doug Hurd 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Robert King

Georgia Blue, Madison - Brian Smith

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio

Iron Horse Grill - Lonn'e George 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Keys vs Strings 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Sid Thompson and Jason Turner 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »