May 22, 2019 - Wednesday

1908 Provisions - Ronnie Brown 6:30 p.m.

Alumni House - Hunter Gibson and Chris Link 8 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Gena Steele 7 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Chad Perry 6 p.m.

Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer and Doug Hurd 6:30 p.m.

Martin’s - Open Mic 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Ariel Blackwell and Chad Perry 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Brooks & Friends 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

