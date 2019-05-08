May 22, 2019 - Wednesday

1908 Provisions - Ronnie Brown 6:30 p.m.
Alumni House - Hunter Gibson and Chris Link 8 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Gena Steele 7 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Chad Perry 6 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - New Bourbon Street Jazz Band
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer and Doug Hurd 6:30 p.m.
Martin’s - Open Mic 9 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Ariel Blackwell and Chad Perry 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Brooks & Friends 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
