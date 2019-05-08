 May 18, 2019 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

May 18, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:25 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Area Code 8 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Chasin Dixie 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - MayDay

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jenn & Josh

Hal & Mal's - Jackson Gypsies

Iron Horse Grill - King Edwards Blues 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Lucky Hand Blues Band 7 p.m.

Martin's - Opposite Box 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Travelin Beat 2 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Chris Gill 3:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; Billy Mauldin 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

