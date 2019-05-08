May 16, 2019 - Thursday

Bonny Blair's - Ron Etheridge 7 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Ralph Miller 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jason Turner
Georgia Blue, Madison - Aaron Coker
Hal & Mal's - Eric Stracener
Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Bill and Temperance 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Barry Leach 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
