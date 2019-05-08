 May 16, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, May 8, 2019 11:22 a.m. CDT
Bonny Blair's - Ron Etheridge 7 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Ralph Miller 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Jason Turner

Georgia Blue, Madison - Aaron Coker

Hal & Mal's - Eric Stracener

Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Bill and Temperance 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Barry Leach 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

