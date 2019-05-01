Best of Jackson: Burgers of Note

Earlier this year, you told us your choices for some of the best local burgers in the Jackson metro area. While the winner and finalists have many choices, we decided to highlight one from each.

Winner

Best Local Burger: Stamps Super Burgers (1801 Dalton St., 601-352-4555)

Super Burger (also known as the Stamps burger): a half-pound of ground beef with mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions. You can also get a Double Super with or without cheese.

Finalists

Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com)

Black bean burger (vegetarian): house-made black-bean cake, fire-roasted-tomato salsa, pickled red onions, argula and Hass avocado

Burgers & Blues (1060 E. County Line Road, Suite 22, Ridgeland, 601-899-0038, burgersblues.com)

Comeback Burger: 8-ounce patty with fried green tomatoes, comeback sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, mayonnaise and a fried egg

Fine & Dandy (100 District Blvd. E., 601-202-5050, eatdandy.com)

That BBQ Burger: Two thin patties with smoked cheddar, grilled romaine lettuce, barbecue sauce, pickles and crispy shallots

Lou's Full-Serv (904 E. Fortification St., Suite B, 601-487-6359)

Burger No. 7: Beef patty with candied bacon, grilled green tomatoes, caramelized red onions, smoked tomato-bacon aioli and provolone

See more results at bestofjackson.com or at jacksonfreepress.com/bestofjackson2019.