Best of Jackson: Burgers of Note

Earlier this year, you told us your choices for some of the best local burgers in the Jackson metro area. While the winner and finalists have many choices, we decided to highlight one from each.
Winner
Best Local Burger: Stamps Super Burgers (1801 Dalton St., 601-352-4555)
Super Burger (also known as the Stamps burger): a half-pound of ground beef with mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, pickles, lettuce, tomato and onions. You can also get a Double Super with or without cheese.
Finalists
Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, eatbabalu.com)
Black bean burger (vegetarian): house-made black-bean cake, fire-roasted-tomato salsa, pickled red onions, argula and Hass avocado
Burgers & Blues (1060 E. County Line Road, Suite 22, Ridgeland, 601-899-0038, burgersblues.com)
Comeback Burger: 8-ounce patty with fried green tomatoes, comeback sauce, Pepper Jack cheese, mayonnaise and a fried egg
Fine & Dandy (100 District Blvd. E., 601-202-5050, eatdandy.com)
That BBQ Burger: Two thin patties with smoked cheddar, grilled romaine lettuce, barbecue sauce, pickles and crispy shallots
Lou's Full-Serv (904 E. Fortification St., Suite B, 601-487-6359)
Burger No. 7: Beef patty with candied bacon, grilled green tomatoes, caramelized red onions, smoked tomato-bacon aioli and provolone
See more results at bestofjackson.com or at jacksonfreepress.com/bestofjackson2019.
More stories by this author
Like independent media outlets around the world, the Jackson Free Press works hard to produce important content on a limited budget. We'd love your help! Become a JFP VIP member today and/or donate to our journalism fund. Thanks for considering a JFP VIP membership or one-time support.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus