 April 6, 2019 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 6, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, March 20, 2019 12:30 p.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Chill 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 Dance Band 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Just Cauz 1 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Big Al & The Heavyweights 3:30 p.m.; Barefoot Highway 8 p.m. $5; DoubleShotZ 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

