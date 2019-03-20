April 6, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - The Chill 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 Dance Band 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Just Cauz 1 p.m.; Acoustic Crossroads 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Big Al & The Heavyweights 3:30 p.m.; Barefoot Highway 8 p.m. $5; DoubleShotZ 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
