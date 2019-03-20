 April 17, 2019 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

April 17, 2019 - Wednesday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, March 20, 2019 1:26 p.m. CDT
0

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Gator Trio 6:30 p.m.

Martin’s - Open Mic 9 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Shaun Patterson 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Brooks & Friends 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »