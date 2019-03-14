 Bill: Ban Disclosure Requirement for Some Political Spending | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Bill: Ban Disclosure Requirement for Some Political Spending

Democratic Sen. David Blount of Jackson says keeping donors' names secret "would be the biggest step backward" since Mississippi enacted a campaign finance disclosure law. Blount says the public should know who is spending money to influence politics.

By The Associated Press Thursday, March 14, 2019 11:41 a.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi senators have passed a bill that says the government could not require disclosure of donors' names to certain types of tax-exempt groups involved in politics.

Republican Sen. Jenifer Branning of Philadelphia says people should be able to donate to 501 (c) (4) social welfare organizations without facing repercussions from those who disagree with their views.

The Senate voted Wednesday to pass House Bill 1205 , with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.

The bill returns to the House for more work.

