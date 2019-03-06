March 30, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Jason Stogner Band 8:30 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - King Edwards Blues 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - 3rd Degree;Splendid Chaos 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi Moonlight 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
