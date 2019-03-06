 March 30, 2019 - Saturday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 30, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, March 6, 2019 11:13 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Bonny Blair's, Brandon - Jason Stogner Band 8:30 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - King Edwards Blues 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Live Music 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - 3rd Degree;Splendid Chaos 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Mississippi Moonlight 8 p.m. $5; Brian Jones 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

