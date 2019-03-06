Feeling Lucky and Local

Broad Street Baking Company (4465 Interstate 55 N., Suite 101, 601-362-2900, broadstbakery.com)

For St. Patrick's Day, Broad Street will have king cakes with Guinness and chocolate Bavarian cream filling and topped with chocolate ganache.

Sugar Magnolia Takery (5417 Highway 25, Flowood, 601-992-8110)

Sugar Magnolia will have St. Patrick's Day-themed iced sugar cookies and an Irish corned-beef blue-plate special.

Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628; 111 Colony Crossing Way, Suite 120, Madison, 769-300-2790; campbellsbakery.ms)

Campbell's Bakery will have specially decorated teacakes, petit fours, cookies and cakes for St. Patrick's Day

Babalu Tapas & Tacos (622 Duling Ave., Suite 106, 601-366-5757, babalums.com)

This year, Babalu will have special St. Patrick's Day menu items such as the "corned beef O'Taco," which comes with cilantro coleslaw, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing; the St. Paddy Patty burger topped with cheddar cheese, cilantro and lime aioli sauce and chorizo sausage, and comes with a side of shoestring fries; and the Sally O'Mally cocktail, which contains Bombay Sapphire gin, agave nectar, lemon juice, cucumbers and Sprite. The O'Taco and Sally O'Mally is available every day in March, while the St. Paddy Patty is available on Wednesdays.

Beagle Bagel (4500 Interstate 55 N., Suite 145, 769-251-1892; 100 Mannsdale Park Drive, Suite 2, Madison, 601-856-4377; thebeaglebagelcafe.com)

Beagle Bagel will have specially decorated cakes and cookies for St. Patrick's Day.

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553)

This year, Nandy's Candy will have special St. Patrick's Day items such as chocolate clovers, chocolate pots of gold filled with chocolate coins, chocolate clover suckers and green St. Paddy's Day snowballs. Nandy's is located in Maywood Mart around the corner from McDade's.

La Brioche Patisserie (2906 N. State St., 601-988-2299; 380 S. Lamar St., 601-965-9900; labriochems.com)

For St. Patrick's Day, La Brioche will have "Haileys," or petits gateaux with vanilla sponge cake, Baileys Irish cream mousse, coffee ganache, white chocolate pearls and a milk chocolate glaze. The shop will also have macarons stuffed with Baileys Irish cream.

Sal and Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint (565 Taylor St., 601-368-1919; salandmookies.com)

For St. Paddy's Day, Sal & Mookie's will have $5 melon margaritas, available frozen or on the rocks, and $2.50 green beers.

Hal's St. Paddy's Parade

The annual Hal's St. Paddy's Parade is Saturday, March 23, beginning at 7 a.m. The theme of this year's parade is "2019: A Magical Mystery Tour." Robert St. John, a Mississippi restaurateur who owns the Purple Parrot and Crescent City Grill in Hattiesburg, will serve as this year's parade grand marshal. And the Sweet Potato Queens are back in the line-up this year.

The parade begins at corner of State Street and Court Street at 1 p.m. The Hal's St. Paddy's Festival will begin after the parade at 3 p.m. The festival will feature live music from the Southern Komfort Brass Band, The Bluz Boys Band, Mustache the Band and Yesterday-Tribute to the Beatles. Tickets for the festival are $10 and are available in advance on ticketfly.com.

The event is open to people age 18 or over, and coolers and pets are not allowed.

Other events will include a children's festival, children's parade and Hollywood Feed pet parade, all of which will take place next to Thalia Mara Hall. Inky the Clown will be the master of ceremonies for the children's parade and festival. Both the children's parade and pet parade will feature costume contests with prizes for creativity, originality and performance. The children's area for the parade is located along Pascagoula Street and will feature ticketed amusement rides, games, face painting, photo ops, balloon animals from Magical Creations and more.

For more information on the parade or event registration, visit halsstpaddysparade.com.

Hal & Mal's Second Line Stomp

The day before the main event, Hal & Mal's will host its annual Second Line Stomp at Cathead Distillery (422 S. Farish St.) on March 22 beginning at 3 p.m. The event will include Cathead vodka, Hal & Mal's craft beer and live music from the Epic Funk Brass Band. The event is free and open to the public.

Credit Unions For Kids St. Paddy's 5K

Credit Unions for Kids, a nonprofit group that organizes fundraisers to benefit children's hospitals, will host a St. Paddy's 5K on Saturday, March 23, from 8 a.m. to noon. The event will benefit Blair E. Batson Hospital for Children.

The event will begin at the Mississippi Museum of Art (380 S. Lamar St.) and will include a run, walk, and children's fun run. Strollers and leashed pets are both welcome at the event.

Registration is $10 for the 1-mile fun run, and $25 for the 5k run and walk. The event will also feature a virtual run for $20. To register online, visit raceroster.com.

MTAT's Behind the Scenes Paddy's Day Experience

Travel Agency More Than a Tourist will host the Behind the Scenes Paddy's Day Experience on Friday, March 22, beginning at 5 p.m. The event includes transportation to and from Hal & Mal's for its Second Line Stomp and meet-and-greets with members of the Hal and Mal's Marching Krewe.

On Saturday, March 23, MTAT's tour includes transportation and entry to the Hal & Mal's Krewe Breakfast, a pre-parade party and entry into the Festival after the parade.

The tour is $190 per person and is limited to six people. Part of the proceeds will benefit Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital. For information, call 601-954-2036 or visit morethanatourist.net.

South Street Live (110 E. South St., southstreetlive.net)

South Street Live will host the St. Patrick's Day Neon Wonderland Paint Party on Friday, March 17, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

DJ Rozz hosts the event, which features more than 1,000 gallons of neon glow paint and blacklights. The event will also feature music from DJ T Zilla, DJ Bambino, DJ Cadillac, DJ Trix, DJ Uri and Rob Roy. Wonderland is open for people ages 18 and up, but guests must be 21 or over to drink.

South Street Live will also an after-parade party for the Hal's St. Paddy's Day parade on Saturday, March 23. The event begins right after the parade ends and continues until 2 a.m.

For more information, call 601-980-3006 or find the club on Facebook.

The Hideaway (5100 Interstate 55 N., 01-291-4579)

The Hideaway will host a St. Patrick's Day party on Saturday, March 23, from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event will feature $1 mixed drinks and $1 bottled beers until midnight, and live music from DJ Polo. Admission is $10 per person. The event is open to people ages 18 and up, but guests must be 21 or over to drink. For information, call 601-291-4759 or visit thehideawayms.com.

Ole Tavern on George St. (416 George St., oletavern.com)

Ole Tavern will host its 10th annual St. Paddy's block party on Saturday, March 23, from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. The party will feature swag giveaways, $8 food specials, drink specials and live music from Calvin Webster, The Whiskey Barrels and DJ Glenn. For information, call 601-960-2700 or find the event on Facebook.

Martin's Downtown (214 State St., martinsdowntownjxn.com)

Martin's will host its St. Paddy's party on Saturday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. The party will feature live music from DJ Young Venom and DJ Nasty Show early in the day, and Afroman and the Epic Funk Brass Band performing after the end of the Hal's St. Paddy's Parade. For information, call 601-354-9712 or find the event on Facebook.

See and add more at jacksonfreepress.com/stpaddys2019.