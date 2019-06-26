A Surge in New Businesses in Jackson

Over the last few weeks, Jackson has had a surge in new local businesses opening or changing—just in time for summer. Here are a few of our favorites. See and add more at jacksonfreepress.com/newbiz2019.

Urban Foxes (826 North St.)

Hours: Monday through Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Owners Cody Cox and Molly West teased the opening of this business for months before it finally opened its doors on May 29. If you like pies and other baked goods, coffee, beer and more, this is a good place to go.

Coffee Prose (1619 N. West St., 769-208-0230)

Hours: Monday through Saturday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Midtown finally has its first coffee shop in the form of Coffee Prose, but the business doesn't just have coffee. It's also a bookstore, and it has baked goods from Heavenly Sweetz a couple of blocks over, and tea and other products. If you want more than just that, Coffee Prose also has a weekly trivia night on Mondays and a board game night on Tuesdays. For more information, find the business on Facebook.

Eritaj Cookery (Kundi Compound, 3220 N. State St.)

Hours: Monday, Thursday and Friday 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Felicia Bell, owner of RD&S Farm in Brandon, learned farming from her family, and now she's putting it to use with her new business Eritaj Cookery inside the Kundi Compound. The business has vegan and vegetarian food and is open for breakfast and lunch on Monday, Thursday and Friday. The breakfast menu includes dishes such as avocado toast and vegan donuts, and for lunch, Bell serves "one-pot wonders," or Crockpot meals. For more information, find the cafe on Facebook.

Chipper and Coco (The District at Eastover, 1250 Eastover Drive)

Hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Looking for food, treats and more for your pet? Ann Somers and Bob Potesky recently opened Chipper and Coco, named for two of their former pets, at the District at Eastover. The store sells food, treats, leashes, collars, toys, pet beds and more. Chipper and Coco also adoptable cats and dogs, a self-service pet washing station, and it supports local animal shelter Community Animal Rescue and Adoption. For more information, visit chipperandcoco.com.

Shiro Cafe & Restaurant (125 S. Congress St., Suite 106, 769-572-4555)

Hours: Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ethiopian cuisine is back in Jackson, and it's bringing more business back downtown. For lunch, Shiro has a make-your-own-plate special for $10. Customers first choose a base such as rice, or teff bread, and then a protein and two sides. Proteins include tofu, grilled chicken, lamb or beef. Sides include beetroot or cabbage potatoes, spicy lentils, kale or collard greens, turmeric chickpeas and turmeric peas. Breakfast lovers can enjoy savory and sweet crepes, and ful medames, a Middle Eastern and African dish made with yogurt, eggs, fava beans and more.