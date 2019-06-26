Patriotic Pastries and Other Treats

Nandy's Candy (1220 E. Northside Drive, Suite 380, 601-362-9553)

Nandy's Candy will have candy apples, and red, white and blue Captain America snowballs for the Fourth of July. Covered strawberries will be half off for the holiday. The business is closed on July 4 but will be open on July 3.

Heavenly Sweetz Bakery (601-291-1179)

For the Fourth of July holiday, Heavenly Sweetz will have a "stars and stripes" cake with butter cream icing decorated red white and blue. The sizes are 6, 8 or 10 inches. For more information, visit heavenlysweetz.com.

Kimmiesweett (1149 Old Fannin Road, Brandon, 601-720-9774, kimmiesweett.com)

For the Fourth of July, Kimmiesweett will have summer cakes in flavors like strawberry, banana pudding, and lemon blueberry.

Campbell's Bakery (3013 N. State St., 601-362-4628; 123 Jones St., Madison, 769-300-2790, campbellsbakery.ms)

For Fourth of July, Campbell's will have red, white and blue star and Mississippi-shaped cookies, and themed cupcakes and other treats.

The Prickly Hippie (500 Highway 51, Suite F, Ridgeland, 601-910-6730)

For Independence Day, The Prickly Hippie will have free succulents and cacti planted in patriotic pots for those who are serving or have served in the military. The business will also have themed cupcakes, doughnuts and more, and a special one-day-only fireworks latte and Pop-Tart.

See and add more at jacksonfreepress.com/july4treats.