July 27, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, June 26, 2019 11:27 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

CS’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Luckenbach - Willie Nelson Tribute Band 7 p.m.

Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads & Steele Heart 3:30 p.m.; Snazz Band 8 p.m. $5; Josh Journeay 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

