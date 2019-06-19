JFP Pulling in Record 20 Journalism Awards, Honors for Work in 2018

The Jackson Free Press has won or is nominated for a record 20 awards for journalism our team produced in 2018 over three awards contests. (Public- and community-service and other special awards allow related work in 2019 as well.) All of the contests cover multiple states in the southeastern United States and are judged by journalism professionals from outside Mississippi. Here are the awards we have won this year to date and links to stories or archives being honored.
Associated Press/Mississippi and Louisiana
First Place, Business Reporting: Arielle Dreher
Private Prison on Trial: Inmates at ‘Bleak’ Facility Tell Harrowing Stories
Sabotage, Death, Danger: Private Prison on Trial
Private Prison Trial Starts Today Over Alleged Squalor, Rats, Deaths
Sheriffs Decry Cutbacks, Private Prison Contracts
Second Place, Political Reporting: Ashton Pittman, Donna Ladd, Amber Helsel
Hyde-Smith Attended All-White ‘Seg Academy’ to Avoid Integration
Hyde-Smith’s ‘Public Hanging’ Quip Bombs in State with Most Lynchings
Governor Calls Abortion ‘Black Genocide,’ Defends Hyde-Smith on ‘Hanging’ Tape
Hyde-Smith in New Video: Make Voting ‘More Difficult’ for People in ‘Those Schools’
Full ‘Public Hanging’ Video Surfaces, Revealing More About Hyde-Smith’s Views
Green Eyeshade Awards/Society of Professional Journalists/Southeast
First Place, Public Service: Donna Ladd, Ko Bragg, Taylor Langele and Marie Weidmayer
The Battle for Officer-Involved Shooting Transparency (includes editorials)
First Place, Politics Reporting: Ashton Pittman, Donna Ladd, Amber Helsel
Hyde-Smith Attended All-White ‘Seg Academy’ to Avoid Integration
Hyde-Smith’s ‘Public Hanging’ Quip Bombs in State with Most Lynchings
Governor Calls Abortion ‘Black Genocide,’ Defends Hyde-Smith on ‘Hanging’ Tape
First Place, Public Affairs Reporting: Arielle Dreher
The Push to Expand Vouchers in 2018
Funding the ‘School Choice’ Lobby
Vouchers Could Extend to Any Public School Student Under New Bill
First Place, Serious Commentary: Donna Ladd
Editor’s Notes: Tackling Structural Racism and Sexism
First Place, Editorial Writing: Editorial Team
City Development, Crime, Transparency, Press Freedom: Archive of editorials
First Place, Travel Writing: Ko Bragg
From Mississippi to Liberia: The Living Legacy of America’s West African Colony
First Place, Courts & the Law Reporting: Donna Ladd and Arielle Dreher
Never Back Down: Mississippi Escalates War on Gangs
Only Black People Prosecuted Under Mississippi Gang Law Since 2010
'Anti-Gang' Bill Heads to Full House to Expand Policing Powers
Second Place, Courts & the Law Reporting: Ko Bragg
Second Place, General News Reporting: Arielle Dreher
Reversing 'Roe'; Outside Group Uses Mississippi as 'Bait' to End Abortion
Planned Parenthood Braces for Battle
Mississippi Outs Legal Immigrants on Drivers' Licenses
Hyde-Smith Attended All-White ‘Seg Academy’ to Avoid Integration
The story that created a national dialogue on school segregation, then and now.
Second Place, Features: Ko Bragg
Second Place, Consumer Reporting: Arielle Dreher and Marie Weidmayer
Lake Development Drives Flood-control Project (archive)
Diamond Journalism Awards/Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists
(Full list of Diamond finalists.)
Jackson Free Press work is among finalists for the following awards for journalism in states bordering Arkansas, with final placement announced June 25 in Little Rock.
Outstanding New Journalist (special award): Ashton Pittman (See his reporting archive.)
Community service (special award): Donna Ladd and Arielle Dreher
For Mississippi gang coverage in 2018
Robert McCord Freedom of Information Award (special award): Donna Ladd, Ko Bragg, Taylor Langele and Marie Weidmayer
Police-shooting transparency, including editorials
News coverage: Arielle Dreher (See archive)
Arts and culture coverage: Amber Helsel (See archive)
Opinion writing: Donna Ladd (See archive)
Politics coverage: Ashton Pittman, Donna Ladd and Amber Helsel (See archive)
