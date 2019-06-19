JFP Pulling in Record 20 Journalism Awards, Honors for Work in 2018

The Jackson Free Press has won or is nominated for a record 20 awards for journalism our team produced in 2018 over three awards contests. (Public- and community-service and other special awards allow related work in 2019 as well.) All of the contests cover multiple states in the southeastern United States and are judged by journalism professionals from outside Mississippi. Here are the awards we have won this year to date and links to stories or archives being honored.

Associated Press/Mississippi and Louisiana

First Place, Business Reporting: Arielle Dreher

Private Prison on Trial: Inmates at ‘Bleak’ Facility Tell Harrowing Stories

Sabotage, Death, Danger: Private Prison on Trial

Private Prison Trial Starts Today Over Alleged Squalor, Rats, Deaths

Sheriffs Decry Cutbacks, Private Prison Contracts

Second Place, Political Reporting: Ashton Pittman, Donna Ladd, Amber Helsel

Hyde-Smith Attended All-White ‘Seg Academy’ to Avoid Integration

Hyde-Smith’s ‘Public Hanging’ Quip Bombs in State with Most Lynchings

Governor Calls Abortion ‘Black Genocide,’ Defends Hyde-Smith on ‘Hanging’ Tape

Hyde-Smith in New Video: Make Voting ‘More Difficult’ for People in ‘Those Schools’

Full ‘Public Hanging’ Video Surfaces, Revealing More About Hyde-Smith’s Views

Green Eyeshade Awards/Society of Professional Journalists/Southeast

(Full winners' list)

First Place, Public Service: Donna Ladd, Ko Bragg, Taylor Langele and Marie Weidmayer

The Battle for Officer-Involved Shooting Transparency (includes editorials)

First Place, Politics Reporting: Ashton Pittman, Donna Ladd, Amber Helsel

Hyde-Smith Attended All-White ‘Seg Academy’ to Avoid Integration

Hyde-Smith’s ‘Public Hanging’ Quip Bombs in State with Most Lynchings

Governor Calls Abortion ‘Black Genocide,’ Defends Hyde-Smith on ‘Hanging’ Tape

First Place, Public Affairs Reporting: Arielle Dreher

The Push to Expand Vouchers in 2018

Funding the ‘School Choice’ Lobby

Vouchers Could Extend to Any Public School Student Under New Bill

First Place, Serious Commentary: Donna Ladd

Editor’s Notes: Tackling Structural Racism and Sexism

First Place, Editorial Writing: Editorial Team

City Development, Crime, Transparency, Press Freedom: Archive of editorials

First Place, Travel Writing: Ko Bragg

From Mississippi to Liberia: The Living Legacy of America’s West African Colony

First Place, Courts & the Law Reporting: Donna Ladd and Arielle Dreher

Never Back Down: Mississippi Escalates War on Gangs

Only Black People Prosecuted Under Mississippi Gang Law Since 2010

'Anti-Gang' Bill Heads to Full House to Expand Policing Powers

Second Place, Courts & the Law Reporting: Ko Bragg

Policing Beat Coverage

Second Place, General News Reporting: Arielle Dreher

Reversing 'Roe'; Outside Group Uses Mississippi as 'Bait' to End Abortion

Planned Parenthood Braces for Battle

Mississippi Outs Legal Immigrants on Drivers' Licenses

Second Place, Features: Ko Bragg

News features archive

Second Place, Consumer Reporting: Arielle Dreher and Marie Weidmayer

Lake Development Drives Flood-control Project (archive)

Diamond Journalism Awards/Arkansas Society of Professional Journalists

(Full list of Diamond finalists.)

Jackson Free Press work is among finalists for the following awards for journalism in states bordering Arkansas, with final placement announced June 25 in Little Rock.

Outstanding New Journalist (special award): Ashton Pittman (See his reporting archive.)

Community service (special award): Donna Ladd and Arielle Dreher

For Mississippi gang coverage in 2018

Robert McCord Freedom of Information Award (special award): Donna Ladd, Ko Bragg, Taylor Langele and Marie Weidmayer

Police-shooting transparency, including editorials

News coverage: Arielle Dreher (See archive)

Arts and culture coverage: Amber Helsel (See archive)

Opinion writing: Donna Ladd (See archive)

Politics coverage: Ashton Pittman, Donna Ladd and Amber Helsel (See archive)