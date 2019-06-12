 July 4, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

July 4, 2019 - Thursday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, June 12, 2019 10:37 a.m. CDT
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5

Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 6 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Proximity 1 p.m.; The Chill 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Hunter & Ginger 4:30 p.m.; Keys vs Strings 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 9 p.m. $5

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

