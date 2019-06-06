 More Fallout After Ex-Police Officer's Arrest for Slaying | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

More Fallout After Ex-Police Officer's Arrest for Slaying

No explanation was given for the departures, which Mayor Robyn Tannehill (pictured) confirmed Wednesday to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Tannehill says state law prohibits her from commenting on personnel issues. Photo courtesy oxfordms.net

No explanation was given for the departures, which Mayor Robyn Tannehill (pictured) confirmed Wednesday to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Tannehill says state law prohibits her from commenting on personnel issues. Photo courtesy oxfordms.net

By The Associated Press Thursday, June 6, 2019 1:55 p.m. CDT
0

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Two Oxford police officers have resigned amid more fallout from the arrest of a now former officer on murder charges.

No explanation was given for the departures, which Mayor Robyn Tannehill confirmed Wednesday to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal .

Tannehill says state law prohibits her from commenting on personnel issues.

After Tuesday's Board of Aldermen's meeting, Tannehill identified the officers as Ryan Winters and Collins Bryant. The resignations came shortly after the state attorney general's office launched an internal investigation of the department at Tannehill's request. That probe follows the arrest of former officer Matthew Kinne for the May 19 murder of 32-year-old Dominique Clayton, who was in a relationship with Kinne.

The Clayton family's attorney, Carlos Moore, says he believes the resignations could be connected to Clayton's death.

Copyright Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »