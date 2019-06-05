City of Jackson Warns of Fraudulent Water and Sewer Collections

Below is an advisory issued by the City of Jackson to warn water/sewer customers of possible fraudulent collections occurrences that have been reported:

The City of Jackson Water Sewer Business Administration has been alerted that one of its employees may have been fraudulently posing as a WSBA Customer Service Representative and collecting cash payments from WSBA customers at their homes and/or businesses.

THE CITY OF JACKSON DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS WATER SEWER BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION WILL NEVER SEND ANYONE TO YOUR HOME OR BUSINESS TO COLLECT PAYMENT. IF THIS HAPPENS, PLEASE CONTACT THE POLICE IMMEDIATELY AND ALERT WSBA BY CALLING 601.960.2000.

If you have unknowingly paid any monies to settle your water bill to a Public Works Employee who has shown up at your home or business, please contact WSBA immediately.