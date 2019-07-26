 Engine test for Space Launch System to be in Mississippi | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Engine test for Space Launch System to be in Mississippi

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine announced that his organization will conduct the "Green Run" rocket testing campaign for the new Space Launch System rocket at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi. Photo courtesy NASA

By The Associated Press Friday, July 26, 2019 11:47 a.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — NASA says it will conduct the "Green Run" rocket testing campaign for the new Space Launch System rocket at Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.

U.S. Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith welcomed Thursday's announcement by NASA's administrator, Jim Bridenstine.

Officials say when completed, the SLS will be "the world's most powerful rocket" and is the linchpin within NASA's Artemis deep space exploration program, which hopes to bring American astronauts back to the moon by 2024.

Wicker says the test is critical in the rocket's development. He says the road back to the moon and to Mars runs through Hancock County.

Hyde-Smith echoed Wicker, saying "that if you want to go to space, you've got to first go through Mississippi.

