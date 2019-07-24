August 30, 2019 - Friday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Dr. Zarr's Amazing Funk Masters 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Faze 4 Dance Band 7 p.m.
Martin's - Live Music 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m.; Hunter & The Gators 9 p.m. $5; Jason Turner Trio 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
