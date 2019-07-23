Traffic Advisory: Interstate 20 Eastbound Lane Closures in Hinds County

The following is a verbatim press release from MDOT:

WHO: The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

WHAT: Temporary lane closures. Stay updated with live travel information at MDOTtraffic.com or download the MDOT Traffic mobile app.

WHEN: Beginning Thursday, July 25, at 7pm until July 26 at 6am.

WHERE: Interstate 20 eastbound between U.S. Highway 18 and Robinson Road and Interstate 220 in Hinds County.

WHY: On Thursday, July 25, crews will begin work on an overhead sign on Interstate 20 eastbound between U.S. Highway 18 and Robinson Road and Interstate 220.

The left lane will close from 7pm until midnight. The right lane will close from midnight until 6am, July 26.

In addition to the lane closures on Interstate 20, the U.S. Highway 18 north and eastbound entrance ramp will close from 7pm until 6am.

Advance warning signs will be in place. Motorists are reminded to be on high alert for roadside workers. Learn how to navigate a highway work zone safely, as well as other safe driving tips at GoMDOT.com/drivesmartms.