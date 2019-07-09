August 3, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
CS’s - Karaoke 8 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Brummies 8 p.m. $10
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Sorrento Ussery midnight $10
Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Martin's - Voodoo Visionary 10 p.m.
Offbeat - Evil Engines, Hash Redactor, Kicking 7 p.m.
Pelican Cove - RJ and the Good Time Band 2 p.m.; Mississippi Moonlight 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 3:30 p.m.; The Jason Miller Band 8 p.m. $10; Topher Brown 10 p.m. $10
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus