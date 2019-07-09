 August 2, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

August 2, 2019 - Friday

By Nate Schumann Tuesday, July 9, 2019 11:35 a.m. CDT
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Bedon & Lo Noom 8 p.m. $10

F. Jones Corner - The Blues Man 10 p.m. $5; TiffStarr and #MatchSquad midnight $10

Genna Benna, Brandon - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music 7 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 Dance Band 7 p.m.

Martin's - The Iceman Special 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Silver Tree Crossing 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Crocker & Reynolds 3:30 p.m.; The Jason Miller Band 8 p.m. $10; Josh Journeay 10 p.m. $10

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

