Applications for 4 Mississippi Charter Schools Move Forward

Mississippi currently has four charter schools operating in Jackson, including Midtown Public Charter School (pictured), and one in Clarksdale.

By The Associated Press Tuesday, July 9, 2019 4:50 p.m. CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Groups seeking to open four charter schools in Mississippi are moving forward, while one group is being rejected.

The state's Charter School Authorizer Board on Monday voted to accept four applications as complete and eligible for a final decision.

Two schools are proposed for Greenwood, with one each for Canton and Vicksburg.

All four finalists have applied unsuccessfully before.

In Greenwood, MS Delta Academies seeks a school serving grades 6-8, while Mississippi Community Education Center wants to open a K-5 school.

SR1 proposes a K-5 school in Canton. The Randy J. Naylor Memorial Foundation proposes a K-6 school in Vicksburg.

The board denied as inadequate an application by KC Schools Inc. for a K-12 school in the South Pike school district.

The board will approve or deny finalists in September.

