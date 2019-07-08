 Mississippi Voter Information Guide | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Mississippi Voter Information Guide

By JFP Staff Monday, July 8, 2019 10:56 a.m. CDT
Today is the last day to register for party primaries for all statewide Mississippi offices, which will be on Aug. 6. Either mail your form in today or register in person at your local county clerk’s office by 5 p.m.

Mississippi Voter Info Page

