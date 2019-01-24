JPD Seeking Two Suspects in Waffle House Shooting Early Friday

— The Jackson Police Department is investigating an attempted robbery and shooting that occurred in the 400 block of East McDowell Road at the Waffle House.

Officers responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 24 due to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found a male employee suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. They soon learned that the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery of the business.

Witnesses say that two armed black males entered the location demanding money. Shots were later fired, striking the employee. The suspects then fled south running behind the business without taking anything.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Investigators are working to review business surveillance for additional clues. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477). Up to a $2,500 cash reward is possible if that information leads to an arrest.

This investigation is ongoing.