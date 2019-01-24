 Former Mississippi State Rep. Bobby Shows Dies at 80 | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Shows was a cattle farmer and business owner. He served in the Mississippi House from 1992 to 2016 in a district inside Jones County. He was originally elected as a Democrat and became a Republican in 2010. Photo courtesy Mississippi House of Representatives

By The Associated Press Thursday, January 24, 2019 12:14 p.m. CST
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Bobby Shows, a former member of the Mississippi House of Representatives, has died.

Funeral services were held Wednesday in his hometown of Ellisville.

Shows was 80 when he died Sunday at his home, according to Ellisville Funeral Home.

Shows was a cattle farmer and business owner. He served in the Mississippi House from 1992 to 2016 in a district inside Jones County. He was originally elected as a Democrat and became a Republican in 2010.

As chairman of the County Affairs Committee, Shows was known as an advocate for rural residents.

