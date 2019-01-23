We here at the Jackson Free Press like to keep our focus on local: local people, local business, local food—you get the idea. There’s nothing to us more local than Best of Jackson. We’re officially in our 17th award season. Here is who you voted as the best local people, places, food and more.

Best of Jackson 2019: People

Best of Jackson 2019: Community and Culture

Best of Jackson 2019: Music and Nightlife

Best of Jackson 2019: Food and Drink

Best of Jackson 2019: Urban Living