Mississippi Governor Giving Final State of the State Speech

Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is outlining policy priorities for his eighth and final year in office in his final State of the State speech Tuesday evening at the state Capitol. Photo by Stephen Wilson.

By The Associated Press Tuesday, January 15, 2019 12:48 p.m. CST
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant is outlining policy priorities for his eighth and final year in office.

The Republican is giving his State of the State speech Tuesday evening at the state Capitol.

Bryant is limited to two terms and cannot seek re-election this year.

Mississippi governors typically use the State of the State speech to reflect on the economy, education, public safety and other big topics.

Bryant is asking legislators to enact a teacher pay raise this year. House and Senate leaders say they are likely to do that, but they expect to work out details of a plan several weeks from now.

Phil Bryant State of the State Address

