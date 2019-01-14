Vicksburg National Military Park to Restore Access, Continue Limited Visitor Services

Vicksburg, Mississippi - The National Park Service announced today that recently closed areas of Vicksburg National Military Park will once again be accessible to visitors starting January 14 using revenue generated by recreation fees. Some visitor services will also remain open using donations from the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign. Visitors should visit the park website at nps.gov/vick while planning their visit to get the latest information on accessibility and available services.

Areas that have been recently closed but that will be accessible to park visitors on January 14 include:

• Louisiana Circle

• Navy Circle

National Park Service officials have determined that by using Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act funds to provide park maintenance crews to clean restrooms and remove trash the park will be able to restore accessibility to the Circle Units of the park and continue accessibility for the main part of the park for visitors while ensuring their health and safety.

The Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign with support from donors and the City of Vicksburg will continue to keep the park visitor center, the USS Cairo Museum, and the park tour road open to visitors. Entrance fees will not be collected.

"We greatly appreciate the generous contributions of the Friends of Vicksburg National Military Park and Campaign who have provided over $44,000 during the lapse in appropriations," said park Superintendent Bill Justice. "Their efforts continue to support our ability to restore access and basic services to Vicksburg National Military Park."

Some services will continue to be limited or unavailable during the lapse in appropriations, including ranger talks and programs. For safety reasons the Vicksburg National Cemetery remains closed. Due to road construction activity Confederate Avenue from Fort Hill to Old Graveyard Road is closed to vehicles and pedestrians. Additional information is available at nps.gov/vick.

For updates on the shutdown, please visit www.doi.gov/shutdown.

—Bill Justice, Superintendent, Vicksburg National Military Park