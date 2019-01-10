Jan. 31, 2019 - Thursday

1908 Provisions - Chuck Bryan 6:30-9 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Stace & Cassie 7-11 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Jonathan Alexander 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - "Fondren Covered: Tribute" 7 p.m. $25
F. Jones - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Iron Horse Grill - Caleb Armstrong 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 6:30-9:30 p.m.
McClain - Joseph LaSalla
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
