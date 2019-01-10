 Jan. 31, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 31, 2019 - Thursday

By JFP Staff Thursday, January 10, 2019 12:13 p.m. CST
0

1908 Provisions - Chuck Bryan 6:30-9 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Stace & Cassie 7-11 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Jonathan Alexander 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - "Fondren Covered: Tribute" 7 p.m. $25

F. Jones - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Iron Horse Grill - Caleb Armstrong 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - The Sole Shakers 6:30-9:30 p.m.

McClain - Joseph LaSalla

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

