Jan. 30, 2019 - Wednesday

1908 Provisions - Dan Gibson 6:30-9 p.m.
Alumni House - Hunter Gibson & Chris Link 5:30-8:15 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - '80s Night feat. Brian Jones 7-11 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Gena Steele & Carlos Calabrese 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - "Fondren Covered: Tribute" 7 p.m. $25
Fitzgerald's - Johnny Crocker 7-11 p.m.
Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Robin Blakeney 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Proximity 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.
