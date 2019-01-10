 Jan. 30, 2019 - Wednesday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Jan. 30, 2019 - Wednesday

By JFP Staff Thursday, January 10, 2019 12:12 p.m. CST
0

1908 Provisions - Dan Gibson 6:30-9 p.m.

Alumni House - Hunter Gibson & Chris Link 5:30-8:15 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - '80s Night feat. Brian Jones 7-11 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Gena Steele & Carlos Calabrese 6-9 p.m.

Duling Hall - "Fondren Covered: Tribute" 7 p.m. $25

Fitzgerald's - Johnny Crocker 7-11 p.m.

Kathryn's - Larry Brewer & Doug Hurd 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Robin Blakeney 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Proximity 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andy Henderson 6 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »