Jan. 29, 2019 - Tuesday

Bonny Blair's - Open Jam feat. Sonny Brooks 7-11 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Jacob Lipking 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Fruition w/ Daniel Rodriguez 7:30 p.m. $12 advance $15 door
Fenian's - Open Mic 9 p.m.
Fitzgerald's - Larry Brewer 7-11 p.m.
Hal & Mal's - "Dinner, Drinks & Jazz" feat. Raphael Semmes & Friends 6-9 p.m. free
Kathryn's - Johnny Crocker 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Table 100 - Chalmers Davis 6 p.m.
