Jan. 26, 2019 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Thursday, January 10, 2019 12:04 p.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Lovin Ledbetter 8 p.m.-midnight $10

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Sorrento Ussery midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - "Vittles, Vino & Vinyl" feat. DJ Sandpaper 7-10 p.m. free; Delta State Music Industry Night 6:30 p.m. (red room)

The Hideaway - Miles Flatt & South of 20 9 p.m. $10, $5 w/ college ID before 10:30 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Barry Leach 7:30 p.m.; Terry "Harmonica" Bean 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Faze 4 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Hash Cabbage 10 p.m.

McClain - Ronnie McGee & Sons

MS Museum of Art - Samantha Crain noon-1:30 p.m. free

Pelican Cove - Phile & Trace 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Andrew Pates 3:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Shayne Weems 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra's "Russian Flair" feat. Vadym Kholodenko 7:30 p.m. $26-$64

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

