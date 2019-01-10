Jan. 25, 2019 - Friday

1908 Provisions - The McGees 7-10 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Jason Stogner Band 8 p.m.-midnight $5
Castlewoods Country Club - Larry Brewer 7-10 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Johnny Crocker 6-9 p.m.
Duling Hall - Temperance Babcock w/ Ron Etheridge 8 p.m. $12 advance $15 door
F. Jones Corner - Lonn'e George & Flasche midnight $10
Fitzgerald's - Joseph LaSalla 7-11 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Barry Leach 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - Deeb's Blues 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Kern Pratt & the Accused feat. Denise Owens 7-10:30 p.m.
Martin's - Winston Ramble 10 p.m.
McClain - Robert Jones
Pelican Cove - Jackson Gypsies 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; Hunter & the Gators 8 p.m. $5; Chad Perry 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
