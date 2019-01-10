 Jan. 24, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

By JFP Staff Thursday, January 10, 2019 11:55 a.m. CST
1908 Provisions - Vince Barranco 6:30-9 p.m.

Bonny Blair's - Ron Etheridge Duo 7-11 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Jason Turner 6-9 p.m.

F. Jones - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5

Fitzgerald's - Hunter Gibson 7-11 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 7-10 p.m. free

Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Keys vs. Strings 6:30-9:30 p.m.

McClain - Joseph LaSalla

Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6-10 p.m.

Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

