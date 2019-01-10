Jan. 24, 2019 - Thursday

1908 Provisions - Vince Barranco 6:30-9 p.m.
Bonny Blair's - Ron Etheridge Duo 7-11 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Jason Turner 6-9 p.m.
F. Jones - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5
Fitzgerald's - Hunter Gibson 7-11 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio 7-10 p.m. free
Iron Horse Grill - John Causey 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Keys vs. Strings 6:30-9:30 p.m.
McClain - Joseph LaSalla
Pelican Cove - Acoustic Crossroads 6-10 p.m.
Shucker's - Lovin Ledbetter 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus