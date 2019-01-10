Feb. 2, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - The Sedonas w/ Empty Atlas, Stonewalls & The Woodland 8 p.m. $7 advance $10 door
F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Jamell Richardson midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.
Martin's - Sweet Crude 10 p.m.
McClain - Fred Lovett & Steve Chester
Pelican Cove - Faze 4 6-10 p.m.
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra w/ the Texas Tenors 7:30 p.m. $16-$51
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
