 Feb. 2, 2019 - Saturday

Feb. 2, 2019 - Saturday

By JFP Staff Thursday, January 10, 2019 12:18 p.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - The Sedonas w/ Empty Atlas, Stonewalls & The Woodland 8 p.m. $7 advance $10 door

F. Jones Corner - Big Money Mel & Small Change Wayne 10 p.m. $5; Jamell Richardson midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

The Hideaway - Live Music 9 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Live Music 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7-10:30 p.m.

Martin's - Sweet Crude 10 p.m.

McClain - Fred Lovett & Steve Chester

Pelican Cove - Faze 4 6-10 p.m.

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Live Music 3:30 p.m.; Live Music 8 p.m. $5; Live Music 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Thalia Mara Hall - MS Symphony Orchestra w/ the Texas Tenors 7:30 p.m. $16-$51

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

