Handmade Lotion

Here is a simple lotion recipe to help get you through this cold, dry season (since I'm told we can't just sleep until March.) The secret that makes it so light and spreadable is that it's whipped. It may take a little while, but it's definitely worth the effort. I made a lemon and mint version to give out to coworkers over the holidays, but you can customize it endlessly to suit your own taste.

Materials

1/4 cup almond oil (could also use jojoba or any oil that is liquid at room temperature)

1/4 cup coconut oil

1/4 cup beeswax pellets

1/4 cup shea butter

A few drops of lemon and mint essential oils (optional)

Directions

Fill a saucepan between one-third and half-full with water and place on the stove on medium-low heat. Put almond oil, coconut oil, beeswax and Shea butter in a heat-safe glass bowl or jar, and place that in or over the water. Let the oils melt, stirring occasionally. When the mixture is completely melted, remove from heat and pour into a mixing bowl. If you're using essential oils, add them now. Let the mixture cool for a little while until the color lightens slightly. (You can throw it in the fridge for a few minutes to speed this up.) When the oils are slightly cool but still runny, begin mixing with an electric hand mixer on high. Mix until lotion is fluffy and almost white in color, 10-15 minutes. Spoon into a resealable container of your choice (I used 4-ounce canning jars) and enjoy or share with a friend.