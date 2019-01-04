Rains Prompt Flooding in Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Parts of Mississippi continue to deal with river flooding as rains continue to fall.

The National Weather Service had a flood warning through Sunday night for Tallahala Creek at Laurel in Jones County. A warning was also in effect for the Pearl River in Madison and Rankin counties.

Officials opened shelters in Forrest and Jones counties for those who need a safe place.

Officials in several counties were offering sandbags to protect homes. Those were available in Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Marion and Perry counties.

Forecasters said up to 2 inches (5 centimeters) of additional rain were possible in the Pine Belt region.