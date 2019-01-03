Tate Reeves Set to File in Mississippi Governor's Race Against Foster

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's second-term Republican lieutenant governor is on track to enter the race for governor.

Tate Reeves is filing qualifying papers Thursday at the state Republican Party headquarters, ending months of speculation about his plans.

The current Republican governor, Phil Bryant, cannot seek a third term.

State Rep. Robert Foster of Hernando, a Republican, has also announced that he will run for governor. Democrats who have already announced for governor are fourth-term Attorney General Jim Hood and retired Jackson State University employee Velesha P. Williams. State Rep. Jay Hughes of Oxford announced several months ago that he is running for lieutenant governor, and he told the Associated Press that he filed qualifying papers on Wednesday.

Reeves would likely enter the race with more money than any candidate. The most recent finance reports, filed nearly a year ago, showed Reeves had $5.4 million to Hood's $656,400.