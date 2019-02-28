March 9, 2019 - Saturday

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Chad Wesley
Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner
Hal & Mal's - Singer Songwriter Night 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - The Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7 p.m.
Martin's - Meg Williams with A.J. Gaither 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - May Day 2 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 7 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads noon; Velcro Pygmies 5 p.m.; Spunk Monkeys 8 p.m.; Billy Mauldin 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.
