 March 9, 2019 - Saturday

By Nate Schumann Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:16 a.m. CST
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Bill Clark 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Chad Wesley

Georgia Blue, Madison - Jason Turner

Hal & Mal's - Singer Songwriter Night 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - The Nellie Mack Project 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Jay Wadsworth 7 p.m.

Martin's - Meg Williams with A.J. Gaither 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - May Day 2 p.m.; Lovin Ledbetter 7 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads noon; Velcro Pygmies 5 p.m.; Spunk Monkeys 8 p.m.; Billy Mauldin 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - Drag Performance & Dance Party feat. DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-3 a.m. free before 10 p.m.

