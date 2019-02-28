March 8, 2019 - Friday

1908 Provisions - The Madison Duo 7 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's Ralph Miller 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Billy Strings 8 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Dan Confit
Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson
Hal & Mal's - Soundwagon
Iron Horse Grill - Shy Perry and Bill "Howl-N-Mad" Perry 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Sole Shakers 7 p.m.
Martin's - Midnight Revel with Stonewalls 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkeys 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner Trio 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
