 March 8, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 8, 2019 - Friday

By Nate Schumann Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:15 a.m. CST
0

1908 Provisions - The Madison Duo 7 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

Drago's Ralph Miller 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Billy Strings 8 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Dan Confit

Georgia Blue, Madison - Shaun Patterson

Hal & Mal's - Soundwagon

Iron Horse Grill - Shy Perry and Bill "Howl-N-Mad" Perry 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Sole Shakers 7 p.m.

Martin's - Midnight Revel with Stonewalls 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Road Hogs 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Sonny Duo 5:30 p.m.; Spunk Monkeys 8 p.m. $5; Jason Turner Trio 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »