March 7, 2019 - Thursday

1908 Provisions - Bill Ellison 6:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Larry Brewer 6 p.m.
Duling Hall - Whitey Morgan 8 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker
Georgia Blue, Madison - Zach Bridges
Hal & Mal's - Mark & Jamie
Iron Horse Grill - Steve Chester 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson and Rick Moreira 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Road Hogs 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
