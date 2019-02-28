 March 7, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 7, 2019 - Thursday

By Nate Schumann Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:13 a.m. CST
0

1908 Provisions - Bill Ellison 6:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Larry Brewer 6 p.m.

Duling Hall - Whitey Morgan 8 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Aaron Coker

Georgia Blue, Madison - Zach Bridges

Hal & Mal's - Mark & Jamie

Iron Horse Grill - Steve Chester 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Steele Heart 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Hunter Gibson and Rick Moreira 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Road Hogs 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »