March 15, 2019 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
Drago's - Greenfish 7 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - Akeela & the Beats
Iron Horse Grill - Deeb's Blues 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Martin's - Fortunate Sons 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Steele Heart 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Ron Etheridge 5:30 p.m.; Snazz Band 8 p.m. $5; Shayne Waynes 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
