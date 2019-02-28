March 14, 2019 - Thursday

1908 Provisions - Chuck Bryan 6:30 p.m.
Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
Drago's - Barry Leach 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio
Iron Horse Grill - Seth Powers 6 p.m.
Kathryn's - Bill and Temperance 6:30 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Angela Pittman Unfinished Business 6 p.m.
Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.
Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.comments powered by Disqus