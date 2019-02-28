 March 14, 2019 - Thursday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

March 14, 2019 - Thursday

By Nate Schumann Thursday, February 28, 2019 11:31 a.m. CST
0

1908 Provisions - Chuck Bryan 6:30 p.m.

Char - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

Drago's - Barry Leach 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - The Corner Band 11 p.m. $5

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal & Mal's - D'Lo Trio

Iron Horse Grill - Seth Powers 6 p.m.

Kathryn's - Bill and Temperance 6:30 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Angela Pittman Unfinished Business 6 p.m.

Shucker's - Acoustic Crossroads 7:30 p.m.

Table 100 - Andrew Pates 6 p.m.

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

comments powered by Disqus

Support Good Journalism


Support the JFP and get a few perks along the way! Click here for more info.

Sponsors

Recent Comments

see recent 25 »