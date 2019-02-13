Feb. 15, 2019 - Friday

1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.
Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.
F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10
Fenian's Pub - Ariel Blackwell w/ TJ Russell 10 p.m.
Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music
Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music
Hal and Mal's - Bill, Temperance and Jeff 7 p.m.
Iron Horse Grill - Sherman Lee Dillon 9 p.m.
Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.
Martin's - The Revelries 10 p.m.
Pelican Cove - Live Music
Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.
Shucker's - Chad Perry 5:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; On The Deck: Charade 10 p.m.
Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.
WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.
