 Feb. 15, 2019 - Friday | Jackson Free Press | Jackson, MS

Feb. 15, 2019 - Friday

By Nate Schumann Wednesday, February 13, 2019 5:08 p.m. CST
1908 Provisions - Andrew Pates 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Ameristar Bottleneck Blues Bar, Vicksburg - Live Music 8 p.m.

Char - Ronnie Brown 6 p.m.

F. Jones Corner - Live Music midnight $10

Fenian's Pub - Ariel Blackwell w/ TJ Russell 10 p.m.

Georgia Blue, Flowood - Live Music

Georgia Blue, Madison - Live Music

Hal and Mal's - Bill, Temperance and Jeff 7 p.m.

Iron Horse Grill - Sherman Lee Dillon 9 p.m.

Kathryn's - Acoustic Crossroads 7 p.m.

Martin's - The Revelries 10 p.m.

Pelican Cove - Live Music

Pop’s Saloon - Live Music 9 p.m.

Shucker's - Chad Perry 5:30 p.m.; Ian Faith 8 p.m. $5; On The Deck: Charade 10 p.m.

Table 100 - Tommie Vaughn 6 p.m.

WonderLust - DJ Taboo 8 p.m.-2 a.m.

