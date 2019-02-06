Trendy Times

Some wedding trends never end, and some are timeless, like white dresses, destination weddings, churches and more. We want them to stay, but there a few trends that are new and just as beautiful as the classics.

Wedding Ideas Magazine says that statement backs on a wedding dress, whether it be one with lace details, a low cut or covered in gems is a recent style that has come into fashion. The website also says statement shoes are a trend for the bride or groom, a pop of color or maybe an interesting pattern to change up the usual. Another trend is mix-and-match dresses for bridesmaids. The idea behind this is the bride picks a color or a set few colors, and then lets her bridesmaids pick the style of the dress. This trend can accommodate all body types, and it lets bridesmaids have fun and get creative.

Some couples are also choosing nontraditional venues. The classic venues will always be around, but couples are getting experimental in 2019 and having their special day in the most unexpected of places such as museums, breweries and summer camps.

It seems like one of the overall themes of 2018 trends is personalization, whether it is picking non-traditional dresses, shoes or location, adding a personal touch to the usual wedding traditions is a great way to make your wedding your own.

